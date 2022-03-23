Loopring (LRC) Captures Strong Uptrend: Here’s the Behind the Scenes of GameStop News!

With the great popularity of NFTs in 2021, many corporate companies started to carry out various studies in this field. In this context, GameStop also announced that it will launch an NFT marketplace soon. Loopring announced in a post on its official Twitter account at noon that the beta version of the GameStop NFT marketplace has been launched on Loopring L2. With the announcement of the news, the LRC gained a strong upward momentum.

LRC Rises With GameStop News

Loopring announced on its official Twitter account that the beta version of the GameStop NFT marketplace has been launched on Loopring L2. With the announcement of the news, the LRC turned its direction up and gained a strong upward momentum. According to CoinMarketCap data, LRC recorded a nearly 40% increase in value within hours, reaching price levels of $1.18. The announcement that the beta version of the GameStop NFT marketplace has been launched on Loopring L2 has given LRC strong upward momentum.

Bitcoin Trades at $42,000 Price Levels

The leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has gained a significant upward momentum with the value increases recorded in the last 1-week time frame. After reaching the $43,000 levels during the week, Bitcoin recorded a pullback and started trading at the $42,000 price levels. Most altcoins have recorded bearish moves at low rates. Ethereum (ETH) also started trading at $2,950 after the last low-rate corrections it recorded. According to CoinGecko data, the total market value of cryptocurrencies again fell below $ 2 trillion.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should be aware that cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their high volatility and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.