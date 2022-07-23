Loopmancer: The best updates to get first

The right improvements are the key to Loopmancer’s survival. The protagonist Xiang Zixu can cheat death by surviving the previous day, but losing all his savings. However, the funds already invested in updates will be saved in the next cycle.

Loopmancer, a rogue-like game, is designed to die many times before mastering everything. Players are likely to lose most of their unspent e-Coin currency in unforeseen situations. But with the subsequent races, it will be possible to turn Xiang Zixiu into a powerful policeman.

Players can get bonus e-coins by talking to the Director in his office after each successful mission. However, players can only accept electronic coins or cores. At first, this may lead to a delay in obtaining additional Loopmancer skills or cosmetic items. However, by deliberately dying and investing, you can end up acquiring a lot of powerful upgrades.

Priority updates in Loopmancer

There are two types of upgrades in Loopmancer: personal ones that Xiang Zixiu can get, and investments in electronic coins for weapons, equipment and chips. Due to the fact that each level is randomly generated, the exact location tends to change. However, they tend to always appear in the same relative region, for example, next to a boss or a friendly NPC such as Mona and Funk.

Xiang Zixu Upgrades At each stage, players can access hidden upgrades. Note that these types of updates are only valid for one cycle. If players are killed, they will lose all power-ups, but will be able to make a new choice later by repeating Loopmancer. There will be two ways to improve the characteristics of Zixu. Below is a list of priorities that you should pay attention to if both of them appear for a specific update module:

Ferocity: +7% Melee Damage Sniper: +7% Ammo Resistance: Max. HP +6 Blood Bank: +1 capacity of medicinal soda Expansion: +9% Use of tactical equipment Endurance: +9 stamina

Weapon and Equipment Upgrades A more permanent form of upgrades is the customization of weapons and other items. When visiting the police station, Ray will offer to upgrade any items that are currently equipped with Zixu. Please note that Funk will not upgrade weapons on the battlefield, even purchased in his store. This means that players will need to survive the current race and bring the specified items to Ray. In addition, any weapon, equipment, or chip acquired through investment can be improved in the scene terminal.

Machete The Machete knife is one of the first weapons that Ray will offer Xiang Zixu during the first real cycle. It has a faster swing than Fire Axe and more damage than Alloy Tonfa, which gives it a good balance. Players will want to improve the Machete’s damage first, and then its shootout counter. This could easily be the primary melee weapon used in Loopmancer. QuarterstaffQuarterstaff is a possible weapons terminal in the city of Longxi. It has significant range, damage, and pushes Zixa forward at the end of the combo. His special technique can be quite powerful, but the rough damage is still impressive. Therefore, players will want to increase the damage and shootout by a ratio of 1:1. The PAR-M submachine gun The PAR-M submachine gun is the weapon Ray will give during the second day of the Loopmancer investigation. It doesn’t depend on who the leading players follow, Ditch Village or Kouga Industry. Since this is a rapid-fire rifle, players will first want to increase the size of the clip, then the number of spare clips, and finally the damage.