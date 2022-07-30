Loopmancer: How to unlock all endings

Loopmancer has seven unique endings that need to be unlocked, and depending on which location the players are heading to, the story and clues will unfold in different ways. And because of the mechanics of the time loop, it is quite possible to see all the endings in only one save file.

Since each Loopmancer level is randomly generated, runs always have a chance to fail. For example, players can go to a certain ending, but they are ambushed by a tough brawler or an invisible sniper. Even if progress is impossible, restarting a new cycle will save the embedded e-coins and cores.

Related: Loopmancer: How to Defeat Wei Long (Boss Guide)

Every time the ending is reached, Xiang Zixiu wakes up in his apartment with all the improvements and skills. This makes it one of the few ways to save progress in Loopmancer. Players may consider completing the final route multiple times to farm weapons, powers, and currency.

How to get all the endings in Loopmancer

Since Xiang Zixu survives the case, players can choose which lead to follow next. This can be done in the second and fourth stages. The choice is made in Chang Xu’s detective office, but it can be changed by resetting Loopmancer before getting into Zixiu’s car. A fully completed route is called a Process, and each of them has a separate ending:

Brain Miner: Explore Kanaw Village and rescue Wenjun from the naval base of Kogasimulation: explore Kouga Industry and rescue Wenjun from the naval base of Koga15 million people: explore Kanaw Village and fail in the fortress city of Fengli Loopmancer Praying Family: explore Kouga industry and fail in the fortress city of Fengli World Simulator: Explore Kanaw Village and save Lisbeth in FengliThompson Technology and the Future: Explore Kouga Industry and save Lisbeth in FengliPerfect Dream: Win a duel with Ogata in Kouga Industry and save Lisbeth in Fengli

High-level processes in Loopmancer

Three of the seven endings require the completion of temporary processes. Although it is possible to complete the stages without special Loopmancer skills or investment in upgrades, success is unlikely. Therefore, you should treat these routes as endgame tasks after going through other processes several times.

Duel with Hiroyuki Ogata

Ogata will challenge Zix to a one-on-one fight as part of the completion of the Loopmancer Kouga Industry stage. The catch is that the players only have one minute to win, otherwise Ogata will automatically disarm and defeat Zixa. Therefore, players will want to come armed and ready for battle.

Outside of the boss, the room is a Masamune terminal for depositing electronic coins and upgrades. However, Loopmancer’s other powerful melee weapons, such as Muramasa and Parashu, can be even more deadly. To increase melee power, players will need 10 or more upgrades in Ferocity. Ogata can also often spend time running across the ceiling or otherwise out of melee range. Finally, players want to have tactical equipment that tracks enemies, such as a fire drone or an automatic turret.

The time limit of the fortress city of Fenli

Hiroyuki Ogata will send another ultimatum to the fourth stage of Loopmancer: challenge him at 18:00:00 at the Koga Naval Base, otherwise Wenjun will be killed. However, this happens at the same time as Lisbeth’s execution in the fortress city of Fenley. To do both, players must clear the Fanli before 16:13:11, which roughly corresponds to five real minutes. This includes not only completing a level, but also defeating the main antagonist Son Boen.

Not every enemy needs to be killed, which means that players can overcome many obstacles in the world without engaging in battle. Several stamina upgrades can help Zixu constantly make jerks or dodge attacks. Shadow Blast and other Loopmancer movement skills can also destroy enemies when players dodge quickly. In a fight with Son Boen, a rapid-fire rifle such as the PAR-M SMG can hit him even when he teleports around the arena.