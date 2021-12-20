Loop Hero Is Free On The Epic Games Store

Loop Hero: Great news to get into this week’s festive mood! Today (20), it was announced that Loop Hero will be free on the Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Also, another game will be available for free in the store tomorrow, and insider Wario64 believes it could be Second Extinction. Check out the tweet below:

Loop Hero is free on Epic Games Store for the next 24 hours. Another free mystery title tomorrow (apparently Second Extinction) https://t.co/0xGyqk3O7R pic.twitter.com/q7yPg4FHwh — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 20, 2021

For those unfamiliar, the title is a retro-looking RPG developed by Four Quarters and published by Devolver Digital. Its mechanics involve randomly generated world, which can be changed by players through the use of cards, rather than directly controlling a character.

So, did you like the news? Will they take the opportunity to rescue the game on the track? Let us know in the comments section!