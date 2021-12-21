Loop Hero, A New Free Game On the Epic Games Store; How To Download on Pc

Loop Hero is the new free game available on the Epic Games Store as part of its Christmas promotion. We tell you how to redeem and download on PC. Epic Games Store celebrates the arrival of its new free game. The chosen one is Loop Hero, which will be available at no additional cost until December 21, 2021 at 17:00 (CET). The US giant’s Christmas promotion continues to offer experiences without paying a single euro.

Once you complete the redemption, it will remain linked to your profile forever. We must remind you that it is the full version, that is, you will not find restriction of any type of content.

“The Lich has sent the entire world into a timeless loop, plunging its inhabitants into endless chaos. He uses an ever-expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings and terrain in each unique expedition loop at the disposal of the brave hero, ”reveals Devolver Digital in its official description. “He collects powerful items and equips every hero class in every battle. Expand the Survivor’s Camp to reinforce each adventure in the loop. Unlock new classes, new cards and devious guardians to help you destroy the eternal cycle of despair. ”

Here are the steps to follow, whether you have an Epic Games account or not.

How to download for free on PC

To download you need an account on the Epic Games Store.

If you don’t have one, you can sign up for free here.

Fill in the different fields (name, surname, username, email address and password) and choose if you want to receive commercial information.

Accept the terms of service and follow the steps to activate the account.

Activate the two-step verification process.

Once you have access, enter the link above in this news and redeem your copy.

If you don’t have the PC client, download it at this link.

You will now have access to your library of games.