LOONA’s Chuu tops iTunes charts with «Spring Flower

By
Kaitlyn Kubrick
-
0

LOONA’s Chuu has topped iTunes with Spring Flower.

LOONA’s Chuu has topped the iTunes charts with the song OST’s Spring Flower’s song Spring Flower. Her agency commented:

Since ‘Spring Flower’ marks the first time she takes an OST, she especially likes the song. Perhaps because that affection was transmitted [through her singing], many people have shown love and interest in the song, and we are grateful for it.

Check out the music video below:

Congratulations to the idol for this success! Leave your comment on our Facebook page or on our Twitter account. Also, share the news on your social networks!

See Also  LOONA wins their first win with 'SO WHAT'

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here