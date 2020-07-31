LOONA’s Chuu tops iTunes charts with «Spring Flower

LOONA’s Chuu has topped iTunes with Spring Flower.

LOONA’s Chuu has topped the iTunes charts with the song OST’s Spring Flower’s song Spring Flower. Her agency commented:

Since ‘Spring Flower’ marks the first time she takes an OST, she especially likes the song. Perhaps because that affection was transmitted [through her singing], many people have shown love and interest in the song, and we are grateful for it.

Check out the music video below:

