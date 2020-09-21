LOONA reveals individual teasers for their 12:00 comeback

LOONA’s official social media revealed the first 3 individual teasers for the upcoming release, the album ‘12: 00 ’, ViVi, Yves, and Kim Lip showed powerful looks for their comeback.

LOONA thrilled ORBIT by announcing their long-awaited return to the stage, the preview video for their third mini album ‘12: 00 ’has a dark concept, as does the group poster where the phrase‘ Midnight Festival ’is appreciated.

LOONA SHARED THE FIRST INDIVIDUAL IMAGES OF ’12: 00 ‘ON SOCIAL MEDIA.

Today, the rappers and singers of the BlackBerry Creative company surprised Internet users by revealing the first 3 individual teaser images of their long-awaited comeback, in the photos you can see a bright and radiant style.

ViVi, Yves and Kim Lip are the first members of LOONA to show their photoshoot for the return of their band, each of them showed different looks, makeup and outfits, unleashing the theories in the fandom.

Kim Lip returned to blonde hair with a ponytail hairstyle, the ‘Eclipse’ singer appears with many accessories in gold, while her look is a shirt that reveals her shoulders.

ViVi has changed her hair color and now the ‘Every Day I Need You’ interpreter wears orange hair, her look makes the perfect mach with the new tone of her hair as it is white with orange details.

On the other hand, Yves shows off a cowboy style, with a cowboy hat in brown, the same tone as her hair that reaches her shoulders, with a blue shirt and with intense eye makeup, highlighting her energetic look.

LOONA is expected to gradually unveil new details, images, and previews of their ’12: 00 ‘record material and present their official comeback on October 19. Are you looking forward to the musical return of the girls of the month?

If you want to be aware of all the news of your favorite K-pop idols, we invite you to visit our section.



