Looks like there will be a special Christmas episode

One of the showrunners of the Netflix series, Lucifer, has been talking a lot about Christmas, even sharing an image, something that opens the possibility of the Christmas special of the series.

The production of the second part of the fifth season of Lucifer, seems to have culminated, so viewers await its premiere date.

However, it looks like there will be a holiday treat, as a special Christmas episode has been teased, following a picture revealed by co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich.

Modrovich, published on his Twitter account, an image of a mysterious man disguised as Santa Claus, along with this description.

Just another Christmas. Happy Holidays Angels! #LuciferBTS ”.

The simple fact that this image was published by one of the showrunners, has created thousands of theories about the “supposed” episode for Christmas.

But, that was not the only thing that surprised everyone, but Modrovich also responded to one of the fans of the series with another tweet regarding the special episode for Christmas.

“Who can say that the REAL Santa Claus wasn’t just visiting our set with his sack full of toys? We have been very good this year. #Lucifer”.

These publications by the co-showrunner have driven all fans of the Lucifer series crazy, as they are eager to see the second part of the fifth season.

So having a special Lucifer Christmas episode will create a whole lot more buzz leading up to the launch of the “final part” of the show.



