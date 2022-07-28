Looks like Spider-Man: a new version of Web Slinger has appeared in the SpiderVerse store network

Spider-Man has always been one of Marvel’s most popular characters. And, fortunately for fans, new stories about the web appear in two different blockbuster franchises. Fans are looking forward to the release of “Spider-Man: Across the Universes” in theaters, as the first animated film “Spider-Man: Across the Universes” became an Oscar-winning hit. And it looks like some merch for the sequel showed a new version of the wall scanner.

“Spider-Man: Across the Universes” focused on Miles Morales as he encountered various alternate versions of Spider-Man. While this movie featured several Spiders, it is expected that more will appear in the upcoming sequel “Across the Universes”, as well as the villain Spot. Now one of these newcomers could be revealed thanks to merchandising: Spider-Punk.

It looks like Spider-Punk is about to join the battle in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. And he’s apparently going to be a significant enough role that fans can buy his signature mask and guitar when the merchandise from the movie goes on sale. What other options might affect this new animated story? It really seems that there is no limit to what is possible, since the filmmakers previously joked that there are 240 characters in the film.

This product-related leak is sure to increase the expectation of Spider-Man: Across the Universes, as it confirms that we will get even more forms of the titular superhero in the upcoming blockbuster. And since the studio and the audience are ready to participate in the multiverse action, it is unknown who else may appear in this mysterious sequel. The first 15 minutes of the film were previously shown at CinemaCon, which also helps to keep fans excited.

In the comics, Spider-Punk is a relatively new hero, introduced back in 2015. His real name is Hobart Brown, another version of the web slinger who is not Peter Parker, Miles Morales or Gwen Stacy. His main enemy is President Norman Osborn, and his army is V.E.N.O.M. troops. His guitar is Spider—punk’s signature weapon, and it looks like that’s going to be true in Spider-Man: Across the Universes.

As mentioned earlier, “Spider-Man: Across the Universes” was a huge hit when it hit theaters in 2018. Box office and critical success, the film eventually won the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature (although the acceptance speech was cut). short). The film was attended by star actors: Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Nicolas Cage, Lily Tomlin, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali and others. There was also a notable cameo in the finale of the film by Oscar Isaac, whose role should be expanded in a future project. In response to the success of the first film, Sony quickly gave the green light to two sequels and a spin-off, and it looks like the filmmakers will be creating an even more extensive story with “Across the Universes.”

“Spider-Man: Across the Universes” will be released in theaters on June 2. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.