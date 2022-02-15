Looking Beyond Bitcoin: “These 5 Altcoins are the Coins of 2022!”

The growing popularity of cryptos means huge potential for the cryptocurrency market in 2022. In this article, let’s take a look at 5 altcoin projects and features that can be added to the 2022 radar from the analyst Aditi Saha list.

5 altcoin projects you can follow in 2022

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum is an open-source, decentralized blockchain system with its own cryptocurrency, Ether (ETH). It was founded by eight people, with Russian-Canadian Vitalik Buterin being the most well-known. Ethereum’s adopted capability is smart contracts, internet-based computer programs that automatically perform the necessary steps to comply with a contract between multiple parties. Crypto investors started staking on the Ethereum 2.0 network shortly after ETH 2.0 (Phase 0) went live in early December 2020. Additionally, the EIP-1559 upgrade will introduce a much anticipated mechanism that changes how Ethereum gas fees are calculated.

Left (LEFT)

Solana, Web3, DeFi, NFTs etc. It is seen as the fastest growing crypto ecosystem and Blockchain in the world with thousands of projects including With a block time of 400 milliseconds, Solana is one of the best infrastructures in the market. Also, Solana is not only cheap and ultra-fast, but also censorship-proof. This means that the network remains open and operations are never interrupted to allow applications to run freely. Additionally, proof of history (PoH) is one of the most notable innovations Solana has brought to the table. This concept increases usability by allowing the protocol to be more scalable.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano is a PoS Blockchain platform that empowers visionaries, innovators and difference makers who want to see the world change for the better. Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of the Ethereum network, invented Cardano in 2017. Cardano is currently focusing on building a smart contract platform with the intention of offering more advanced features than any previous protocol and serving as a safe and secure platform for the creation of enterprise-grade dApps. The Cardano network is centralized through Ouroboros, which allows it to scale sustainably to global requirements while maintaining security.

Chainlink (LINK)

Chainlink leverages Blockchain abstraction by providing universal connections between smart contracts. Sergey Nazarov founded Chainlink in 2017. The altcoin’s PoS consensus mechanism protects Chainlink as an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token. Additionally, Chainlink decentralized oracle networks offer durable outputs, inputs and computations to support advanced smart contracts on any Blockchain.

Polygon (MATIC)

Altcoin Polygon is a user-friendly, well-structured Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development platform. The core component of the framework, Polygon SDK is a modular, flexible framework that can be used to build a variety of applications. Moreover, Polygon offers a full-fledged multi-chain system combining the best independent blockchains and Ethereum. The project basically aims to increase crypto adoption by overcoming the scalability issues in several Blockchain projects.