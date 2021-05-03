Looke: Meet The Brazilian Streaming Of Films and Series

Looke: With an extensive catalog of films and series, Looke is an affordable national streaming option. On the platform, it is possible to find everything from classic cinema and TV to productions that have just left the exhibition halls.

Looking for another alternative to home entertainment? So, learn more about Looke in this brief guide!

What is Looke?

Launched in April 2015, Looke is a Brazilian platform for content on demand. Slightly different from competitors, the streaming service offers options for subscription and rental or purchase of attractions available on the platform.

Featuring more than 14,000 titles in high definition, users have at their disposal films, series, documentaries and musical shows. In 2020, the platform gained a dedicated area for the exhibition of film festival productions.

In order to use Looke, the person only needs to make a brief free registration. With this access, she can get to know part of the collection and add the contents to the “Watch Later” or “My Favorites” lists.

How does Looke’s rental and purchase system work?

At first, the process for renting or buying at Looke is very similar. The user must access the page of the movie or series he intends to watch, log in to the platform and choose the payment method.

However, each modality has different rules. With prices starting at R $ 1.89, the rental option allows the user to have access to the title for 48 hours after the first play.

In the purchase option, the production will be added to the user’s library for up to five years – or the period determined by the Looke contract. Then, the person must access the “My Videos” section to watch them exclusively through streaming.