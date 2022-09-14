Look: Von Miller has a New Recruiting Pitch for Odell Beckham Jr.

Von Miller was extremely open in his attempts to recruit Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo.

The Bills forward recently gave another pitch to his former Los Angeles teammate.

“To invite him there and go through this whole race… it was cool,” he said. — I will never forget the time I spent in Los Angeles. I will never forget any of my teammates. I’ll never forget the time I spent with Odell—his locker was right in front of mine.

“Hopefully we can launch it back to Buffalo.”

OBJ was in the house at SoFi Stadium for Thursday’s season-opening game between the Rams and Bills. Miller, who signed with the Bills as a free agent earlier this year, helped Buffalo win the Week 1 contest.

Miller played a significant role in Beckham coming to Los Angeles for last year’s Super Bowl. Now he’s trying to get the veteran receiver to do the same with his new title-contending team.

Beckham suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament during the Rams’ Super Bowl victory. He is still a free agent as he continues his rehabilitation and recovery, but he should be ready for the playoffs this year.