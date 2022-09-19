Look: Trey Lance posted a message after surgery

Two games into his first year as a starter and quarterback for the San Francisco Forties, Trey Lance was out for the year due to a serious ankle injury. But he remains positive as his long road to recovery begins.

On Monday, Lance tweeted a message from his hospital bed. He said that the operation was completed and that he was “ready to attack the rehabilitation process.”

“I sincerely appreciate all the messages and prayers. The operation was successful, and I am ready to attack this rehabilitation process. We’ll never understand why, but I believe it’s all part of His plan. I’ll be back better than ever. This chapter will make the story even better!” Lance wrote.

Lance’s post has gained more than 42,000 likes and 5,000 retweets in the last two hours. The comments are full of good wishes from both 49ers fans and non-fans.

“I pray for a speedy recovery, Trey! Take your time and we’ll be waiting for your return!” one fan wrote.

“I wish someone had told me that when I tore the tendon of the anterior tibial muscle. Take action one day at a time. Learn to appreciate and celebrate small victories on the road to recovery. And, most importantly, trust the process. You have it [Trey Lance],” wrote another.

“2023 SB is confirmed (hopefully we are going to repeat). I wish you a speedy recovery, young man,” the third boldly declared.

It’s a long road to recovery. But Lance should be back behind the wheel by the start of the 2023 NFL season.