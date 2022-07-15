Look: Tony Romo shares his expectations of the Cowboys’ attack in 2022

During a recent appearance on the Maggie and Perloff show, former Dallas quarterback Tony Romo outlined his expectations for the Cowboys’ offense in the 2022 NFL season.

The Cowboys’ offensive group suffered a setback earlier this offseason when No. 1 wide receiver Amari Cooper left. Despite this, Romo believes that Dak Prescott has everything necessary to keep the ship moving forward.

“The Cowboys have probably been the best offense in the division for a while,” he said. “…You see little changes starting to happen. So I think you’re going to see a slight shift in philosophy…

“But I still think Dak Prescott is going to have a fantastic year. I think he shows that he is more than capable of consistently playing great football throughout the year. I just think it will be a little different because the weapons won’t be as dynamic. .”

The “shift in philosophy” mentioned by Romo is a possible return to the aggressive offense that has been successful for the Cowboys in years past.

“The identification may change and return to the 2016-17 and 18 seasons,” he said.

The Cowboys finished the 2021 season with the most productive offensive team in the league — leading the NFL in yards (406.0) and points per game (31.2).

While Cooper is no longer in the lineup, Duck and the Dallas offense still have a promising star in the face of SiDi Lamb, who leads the wide receiver corps this season.

Will the Cowboys be able to continue the attack in 2022?