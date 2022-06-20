Look: Today during the parade, Draymond Green has a message NSFW – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Draymond Green is never afraid to be himself, real, regardless of the situation. You really thought that would change during the Warriors Championship parade this Monday.

Green took the microphone at the celebration on Monday afternoon. He quickly received applause from the crowd thanks to his NSFW message.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone,” he began. “And it’s always to hell with everyone else. I love you all.”

That’s how it’s done, Dray. A good thing.

This is what Draymond Green lives for.

After beating the Celtics in Boston last week and winning the title, Green admitted that it was very important for him to beat them on home court.

“It means a lot,” Draymond said when asked about the win in front of the Boston crowd via NBC Sports. “This fan base has given me hard times, really hard times. And to come here and win is great, I appreciate this fan base, they brought incredible energy, I have to give them credit. We have done what we are doing, welcome back.” At the Warriors Invitational, baby! That’s what we do.”

Stay yourself, Dray.