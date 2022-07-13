Look: This week 1 player made a big bet on Tiger Woods

One player hopes to win a lot of money by the end of this week.

This player made a big bet on Tiger Woods winning the open championship with a coefficient of +6600. He put $10,000 on Woods, which means that if he wins the bet, he will walk away with $660,000.

Woods is going to play in this event after missing the U.S. Open. He decides not to play it and says his body needs to get stronger before the final major of the year.

He’s had success at both The Masters and the PGA Championship, but this time he wants to do more than just that.

If Woods wins this tournament, it will be his 16th major, and he will be two steps away from equaling the record number of points in the history of the PGA Tour with Jack Nicklaus.

The event is due to start on Thursday.