Look: This play by Ark Manning Went viral last Night

The football world is watching Arch Manning closely as he begins his final year of study with Isidore Newman.

During Friday night’s game, Manning showed why he is the No. 1 freshman in the class of 2023.

The five-star quarterback looked around the field before deciding to take matters into his own hands and rushed for a touchdown with a nasty player.

Take a look at the play here:

Earlier this year, Manning made the long—awaited decision to enroll in college – he took part in Steve Sarkisian’s Texas Longhorns program. The high school senior will see his future program battle another of his college choices on Saturday when the Longhorns welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide to Texas Memorial Stadium.

This certainly won’t be the last viral event we’ll see from Manning as he prepares to embark on his college career.