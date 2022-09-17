Look: this morning, Res Davis signed on the forehead of a fan

AppState brought the energy for the first Saturday edition of College GameDayESPN from Boone, North Carolina.

Mountaineer fans camped out early in the morning to take seats at the iconic college football show, and the GameDay team was clearly grateful for all the love.

GameDay host Rhys Davis signed a fan’s autograph on his forehead.

Take a look at the viral clip here:

“It’s wild in @AppState_FB for @CollegeGameDay signature moments,” Davis wrote.

Each member of the Game Day team and celebrity guest Luke Combs chose the Climbers to defeat Troy in today’s match.

AppState got the right to host GameDay after beating Texas A&M No. 6 in College Station last weekend. The weekend before, they narrowly lost to rival North Carolina State in a thrilling 63-61 season opener.

If the Mountaineers achieve the expected result in today’s match, Boone will swing late into the night.