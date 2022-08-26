Look: there is a big favorite who will be the first fired coach of the Big Ten

This is the time of year when there are chances to bet on college football.

In this case, the last chances include the Big Ten and which coach in the conference will lose his job first.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost leads the list by a wide margin. This is a crucial year for him at Lincoln, as he has an overall record of 15-29.

OddsShark gives him a -120 chance of becoming the first conference head coach to be fired.

After Frost, Tom Allen from Indiana ranks second with a coefficient of +400, followed by Pat Fitzgerald (+600, Northwest), Greg Schiano (+700, Rutgers) and James Franklin (+1200, Pennsylvania).

Here is the full list:

Allen is a decent second option after Indiana went 2-10 last season. If the Hoosiers start slow again in 2022, he could be fired pretty quickly.

One thing is for sure: the Big Ten will have a chaotic season again in 2022.