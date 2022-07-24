Look: The WWE superstar has made her opinion about Ronda Rousey very clear

WWE superstar Liv Morgan says some nice words about Ronda Rousey heading to their match.

But are they genuine?

Morgan made her opinion about the former UFC star very clear before their slam match.

“Rhonda, I respect you,— Morgan began. “You’ve done so much for women in sports and women in WWE. But I love this [belt] more than I love you, bitch. So this title is coming home with me.”

It should be fun.

Morgan also feels good before the match.

“I feel a lot of responsibility now,” Morgan said. “I feel like I’ve always worked hard. I was always ready to make extra efforts. So this aspect is no different.”

“But I think it’s just more responsibility to represent the company,” she continued.

“I’m the Smackdown women’s champion. There are many layers to this. It’s not just WWE superstar Liv Morgan anymore.”