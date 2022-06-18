Look: The USFL Just Changed Its Midseason Draft Rules to Prevent Tanking

In a way, the NFL encourages struggling tank teams. This ensures that these tank teams get the best pick in the draft, which hopefully will help balance the league.

The USFL, on the other hand, is working hard to make tanking a thing of the past. They just introduced a new rule — in the middle of the season — to prevent tanking.

Now the two worst teams in the USFL will play each other at the end of the season. The winner of the game will receive the first pick in the draft.

This is an interesting new wrinkle that encourages you to win.

“We have an unusual situation in the last week of the regular season in the USFL,” USFL executive vice president of football operations Daryl Johnston said via Pro Football Talk. Pittsburgh Maulers. Under normal circumstances, the loser of this game will receive the first pick in the upcoming draft. But we’re going to change the rules right here, so this weekend whoever wins the game will actually get not only the first pick in the 2023 draft, but also the first pick in every round of the 2023 draft,” Johnston said. “To make sure that no fraud is happening.”

Later this week, the Michigan Panthers (1-8) will face the Pittsburgh Maulers (1-8). The winner of the game will receive every first pick in every round of the upcoming USFL draft.

Perhaps the NFL should explore a similar strategy to prevent tanking.