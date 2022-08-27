Look: the quarterback had a bad moment during the first game of the season

A pick-six is not what any quarterback wants to start the college football season with.

But in Austin Peay’s debut match in 2022 against Western Kentucky, the governor’s defender Mike Di Lello made a very unsuccessful interception on his territory, as a result of which WKU’s advantage increased to 11.

The offensive misunderstanding caused some reaction in the CFB world.

“I mean, it’s just really bad football,” one user commented.

“Dude turned on the windmills!” another laughed.

“Nothing more exciting!!!!! (Says the D-coordinator’s wife),” tweeted Janine Edwards of ESPN.

“The QB went down like a Scooby-Doo villain,” Wes Blankenship replied.

“Buddy, the QB had his consistency,” Adam Kramer said.

Diello’s peak was his second of the day.

However, Austin Peay latched onto it again, losing 21-20 in the third.