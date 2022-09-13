Look: the national favorite for betting on the title appeared after the second week

The odds for the national championship changed after the second week of the college football season.

The Georgia Bulldogs are now the odds-on favorites to defend last year’s national title, taking first place after Alabama.

The powerful Kirby Smart program is now 1.8/1 to win this year’s title game, according to FanDuel.

This shift in odds came after Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide scored a narrow 20-19 victory over unranked Texas last weekend. Georgia continued to dominate in Week 2 after a crushing 33-0 victory over No. 11 Oregon and Samford.

The Bulldogs also overtook Alabama in this week’s AP poll, taking the top spot.

Georgia will be tested against an SEC opponent this weekend as the program faces off against the unrated South Carolina Gamecocks. The Crimson will try to bounce back and regain their dominance in the Week 3 match against LA-Monroe.

Georgia beat Alabama 33-18 in last year’s national title game.