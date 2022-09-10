Look: the college football team is recruiting a third-team quarterback today

When the Charlotte Fort Niners take the field for a game against the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, they will do so without two key players.

Returning starting quarterback Chris Reynolds and sophomore quarterback James Foster are reportedly not participating in today’s game. ESPN’s Pete Tamel reported that redshirt freshman Xavier Williams will get the start.

“Charlotte is expected to start quarterback Xavier Williams’ third lineup today against Maryland,— Tamel said. “Two of the best QBs from the 49ers—returning star Chris Reynolds and junior transfer James Foster—are out. Williams is a redshirt freshman who is starting his career for the first time.”

Williams has played in one game so far this season, completing 12 of 23 passes for 201 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions.

He also added 48 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Charlotte and Maryland start at 3:30 p.m. ET.