Look: The Brett Favre scandal is getting more and more attention at the national level

The recent social security fraud scandal in Mississippi involving former NFL quarterback Brett Favre is starting to attract more national news attention.

On Wednesday evening, the scandal was covered in prime time on NBC Nightly News.

On Tuesday, an investigative report conducted by Mississippi Today revealed that former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant helped Favre obtain social funds to help build a new volleyball center at the University of Southern Mississippi.

The news agency released text messages between Bryant and Favre in 2017 and 2019. These texts were filed in a Mississippi civil lawsuit in connection with the misuse of social security funds on Monday.

In the messages, Bryant and Favre discussed how to allocate at least $5 million from social security funds for the construction of the Southern Miss volleyball court. Favre’s daughter was a member of the Golden Eagles volleyball team when these messages were sent.

Favre’s legal team says the NFL Hall of Fame member didn’t know he was receiving inappropriate charitable funds.

Favre and Bryant were not prosecuted.