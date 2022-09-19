Look: Rex Ryan has a Candid Message for the Ravens

Rex Ryan commented on the defensive play of his former team on Sunday. The Ravens gave up a 21-point lead to Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in just one quarter after largely dominating the offense.

Appearing on “Get Up,” Ryan had something to say about it to Mike Greenberg and Ryan Clark.

They don’t know what the hell they’re doing. Schematically. Something is wrong with his team. And they have a lot of players individually… why the hell don’t you play better? They break the reports, the connection is bad… they can’t finish playing games anymore. Previously, there was an advantage of 7 points: a game, a set, a match. Made. They have 21 and they are losing this game. … Their defense, this cool new coordinator, is terrible.

Before the game, Ryan admitted that he was worried whether Greg Roman would be able to deal with Miami’s defense. To which, according to him, the novel passed with honor.

Much of Rex’s frustration was due to Mike McDonald’s inability to stop the other team, pointing to the fact that the Ravens missed out on Wink Martindale to bring in the youngest coordinator in franchise history.

Ryan’s ESPN colleague Stephen A. Smith went so far as to say Baltimore was a “disgrace.”