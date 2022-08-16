Look: Pinstripe Bowl has officially got a new sponsor

The New Era Pinstripe Bowl is no more.

On Tuesday, the official account of the game announced that it has a new sponsor and name: Bad Boys Mower Pinstripe Bowl.

Otherwise, no special changes are expected. On December 29, the Big-Ten ACC clash will still take place at Yankee Stadium.

In a statement, Pinstripe Bowl executive director Mark Holtzman expressed his admiration for the new partnership:

We are delighted to welcome Bad Boy Mowers as a title partner as we continue to build on the incredible success achieved since the creation of the Striped bowl just over a decade ago. Bad Boy Mowers had many opportunities to invest in the college landscape as they sought to expand their profile, and we are proud that they chose our game as the optimal way to increase their brand awareness. Against the backdrop of New York and Yankee Stadium, our whole week of bowling classes really provides one of the most unique atmospheres and conditions in college football, and we are proud to share the spotlight with a company like Bad Boy Mowers, which is on the same path as our game in a short period of time time getting a high score in a crowded market.

The Pinstripe Bowl started in 2010 and ran non-stop until 2020, when Virginia Tech 54-10 appeared in Maryland last year.