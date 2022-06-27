Look: photos of Britney Griner appeared in the Russian court

On Monday, Brittney Griner appeared in handcuffs before a Russian court at a preliminary hearing ahead of her trial on Friday.

In fact, for the first time since her arrest more than four months ago, we took a look at the Phoenix Mercury Center when she entered the courtroom.

Griner was arrested back in February for allegedly having hashish oil in her luggage at one of the Moscow airports. The seven-time participant of the Match of Stars was ordered to remain in custody in Russia during the trial, and she faces up to 10 years in prison.

According to AP, the percentage of acquittals in the country is less than 1%, and acquittals can and have been overturned.

Britney Griner looks healthy physically, but it’s hard to imagine that her “unlawful detention” did not affect her psyche.

Several United States officials have called the two-time Olympic champion a “political prisoner,” and the fight for her return home continues.

According to Congressman Colin Allred, the US is “actively negotiating” on behalf of Griner to get her home in the US.