Look: Penn State linebacker Sean Clifford was destroyed

Sean Clifford found out why you fall while playing quarterback.

Running out because of a bad play, the Penn State signalman was close to grabbing the first down, but was completely blown away by Auburn linebacker Owen Pappo.

To Clifford’s credit, the senior leader immediately stood up and continued the game. But this did not prevent the hit from spreading throughout the world of college football.

“Clifford after this hit,” tweeted CBS 3’s Pat Gallen.

“Gorka!!!!” Malik Zair said.

“My lord.”

“Lol, welcome to the SEC,” laughed a Tennessee Vols fan.

Nittany Lions lose 3-0 at the beginning of the first half.