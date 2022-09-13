Look: Paulina Gretzky shared a racy photo in a swimsuit

Pauline Gretzky seems to be enjoying her life in Florida.

The 33-year-old daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and husband of LIV golfer Dustin Johnson, Pauline posted a photo on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon in which she is sunbathing in the sun.

“365 days of summer,” reads Gretzky’s caption to the photo, in which she is dressed in a tight white bikini and shows off her tan.

Gretzky, who recently celebrated her husband’s $4 million win at LIVTour in Boston, has amassed more than 1 million followers on her Instagram.

She also isn’t afraid to post slightly suggestive content from time to time, which usually contributes to the spread of the virus.

You can follow her on the platform here.