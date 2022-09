It’s been a real year for golf superstar Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky after they got married earlier this year.

Shortly after, Johnson joined the LIV Golf series with a major contract. According to numerous reports, Johnson earned more than $100 million to join the new league.

This gave Johnson and Pauline a lot of money to spend. The latter seems to be enjoying her summer too.

On Thursday evening, she posted a new photo in a swimsuit on her Instagram account.