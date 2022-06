Earlier this week, the sports world learned that former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer Paige Spiranak was named the “Sexiest Woman Alive” by Maxim magazine.

The other day she shared new photos from the shoot. Earlier on Saturday morning, she returned to it, giving her followers a new look at her photo shoot.

In her Instagram story, Spirina shared a link to Maxim’s latest post showing her photoshoot for the magazine.