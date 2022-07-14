Look: Paige Spiranak posted a racy photo before the open championship

The 150th Open Championship kicked off this morning at one of the most iconic golf courses in the world: St. Andrews.

The best players in the world gathered on the field, including Tiger Woods, Jon Rahm and Scotty Scheffler. While everyone was looking at the players, social media superstar Paige Spiranak made some waves of her own.

A former professional golfer turned analyst posted a rather racy photo before the Open. Wearing a very short skirt, Spiranak gave her subscribers a topic for discussion.

Earlier this week, Spiranac picked Tiger Woods to win it all at St. Andrews for the third time.

“I’m all for him (Woods) this week,” Spiranak said. “First, let’s take a look at the terrain. It’s a little flatter than Augusta National, which is very hilly and difficult to walk on, even if you’re in perfect condition. As we know, Tiger is still recovering from his injury and he has more flat terrain to keep his body in shape until the fourth day of the tournament.”

“In addition, here we are talking about the formation of a strike. He will be able to hit a ton of stingers, form punches and really demonstrate his ability to make punches. We know he can win here. He has infinite knowledge of the field. his course.”

Unfortunately for her, Woods has four points so far.