Look: Mika Parsons got a special decoration

Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher Micah Parsons has turned his jersey into something special.

According to TMZ Sports, he turned the jersey into a $50,000 piece of jewelry. This is a beautiful diamond chain, as you can see here.

TMZ also reports that Parsons talked about it with Christian Johnston a while back to get it. He’s the founder of Shopgold, and Parsons went to Miami last week to take the chain away from him.

The chain and pendant on the back show Parsons’ number (11) and his last name.

Parsons seems very excited about this. Who knows, maybe this fall he will wear it during the game and show it to the fans and other players.