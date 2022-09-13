Look: Micah Parsons didn’t appear in the press on Tuesday

Micah Parsons is definitely still upset after the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Parsons was supposed to go on “Undeniable” with Shannon Sharp and Skip Bayless on Tuesday, but he’s their ghost.

“We had equipment installed at Micah’s house in the Dallas area, and when we made an important announcement, he immediately tweeted how excited he was to join us,” Bayless said. “Then yesterday (Monday) came, and yesterday we couldn’t contact Mika all day. When we got to the evening, we couldn’t even get in touch with any of his people. We are still very hopeful that he will join us next Tuesday. ”

There is also a possibility that Parsons didn’t want to hear anything from Sharpe, as he likes to make fun of Cowboys.

Anyway, he decided to call two presenters, and it is not yet known whether he will appear next week.

A Cowboys win could increase those chances. They play the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.