Look: Matt Rule Was Crushed for Shouting at Baker Mayfield, Offense

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rule has faced criticism from NFL fans for being noisy at training camp practices.

On Saturday, newly signed quarterback Baker Mayfield hit his longtime Cleveland teammate Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins with a deep touchdown pass. Higgins celebrated the score with his patented “red carpet” celebration-much to the chagrin of his new head coach.

Higgins was flagged as aiming for the target, and Rule stopped training, yelled at the team and forced the attack to continue.

The NFL world isn’t too happy with Rule’s coaching style.

“So besides winning football games, does Matt Rule hate fun?” one fan asked.

“Imagine throwing a teasing flag in practice,” said another.

“If it’s in practice, then it’s still one of the best TD celebrations in the NFL,” another added.

Since he was hired as the Panthers’ head coach in 2020, Roulet has compiled an overall record of 10-23. Obviously, the coaching style that made him so successful at the student level is not applicable in the NFL.

If Roulet fails to get his team working in 2022, it could be the end of his coaching career at Charlotte.