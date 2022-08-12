Look: Mark Jones’ girlfriend is ready for training camp

Before the real offseason training began, New England Patriots quarterback Mike Jones spent some time away from the field.

He wasn’t alone either. Jones escaped from the Patriots institution with his longtime girlfriend Sophie Scott. The couple met in Alabama and have been together ever since.

Earlier this offseason, the duo spent several vacations in Bermuda and Tulum. However, it’s time to get back to work—at least for Jones—this week at the Patriots’ training camp.

However, Scott is by Jones’ side as he enters his second training camp. She posted a photo next to the sophomore quarterback.

“Year 2,” she wrote in the post.

Jones is looking forward to a successful first year in the NFL. During his rookie season, Jones completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 3,801 yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Will he be able to lead the Patriots to another playoff appearance?