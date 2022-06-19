Look: Lane Kiffin Reacts to Peyton Manning’s College World Series Photo – The Spun: What’s Trending in the World of sports today

Peyton Manning was enjoying a baseball game before he unexpectedly fried.

The Hall of Fame quarterback attended Saturday’s College World Series matchup between Ole Miss and Auburn. During the game, Charles Schwab’s field team had fun at the expense of the University of Tennessee graduate, calling him “Eli Manning’s brother” on the jumbotron.

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin seemed to appreciate the stadium, favoring one of the former high school greats over his highly qualified older brother.

Eli approved, too.

However, Peyton had his own jokes. A passerby once known for using “Omaha” as a beep before clicking wore an “Omaha” cap in Omaha, Nebraska.

The former Indianapolis Colts star may have been expecting to see his alma mater in action. The top-seeded Volunteers suffered seven defeats in a year before losing the series to three wins to Notre Dame in super regional competitions.

Instead, Payton witnessed the Ely Rebels defeat the Tigers 5-1 to start the double-elimination round. Dylan DeLucia accumulated 10 outs in 7.2 innings, limiting Auburn to one run on four hits and no walks.

Ole Miss will face Arkansas on Monday night, and the winner will come one win away from a spot in the CWS finals.