Look: Lance Armstrong reveals He Just got married

On Tuesday morning, former cyclist Lance Armstrong announced that he had married his longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen.

Armstrong shared a lot of photos from his wedding on his Instagram account. He called his wedding the best day of his life.

“The best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong,” Armstrong wrote. “It is so especially important that our children were there too. It was an evening full of laughter and a lot of joyful tears. Anna, you’ve been my absolute rock for the last 14 years, and let me be clear, I wouldn’t have survived them without you. I’m so proud of the couple we’ve become — it took us a job, really hard work, and I’m so glad we did it. I love you immensely and will always be there for you and our family.”

Armstrong, 50, began dating Anna in 2008. He claims that their relationship helped him overcome the greatest difficulties.

Here’s a message from Armstrong:

Armstrong won the Tour de France seven times in a row from 1999 to 2005. He was stripped of his titles due to allegations of doping.

It’s nice to see Armstrong enjoying life away from cycling.