Look: Kirk Herbstreit has a special message for Lee Corso – The Spun: What’s trending in the sports world today

Today is a special day for College GameDay analyst Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit has a message for his longtime broadcast partner.

The legendary college football analyst turned 87 on Sunday. To celebrate the momentous date, Herbstreit tweeted a message.

Herbstreit said he was looking forward to his 27th year with Corso. He thanked him for being such a wonderful friend, an icon of broadcasting and a wonderful person.

“Happy Birthday, Coach Corso! This year I will be 27 years old on the set of @CollegeGameDay with a coach! I’ve learned a lot from him over the years. He turned from a coach/TV presenter whom I admired into a dear friend whom I love. An icon in our business and even the best person,” Herbstreit wrote.

Lee Corso achieved fame as a head coach at Louisville and Indiana, and also spent more memorable years at Northern Illinois and the Orlando Renegades of the USFL.

Corso began broadcasting in 1987 and has been a mainstay of Saturday football clubs for decades. His weekly selection of hats on College GameDay is a tradition not inferior to some of the greatest rivalries in sports.

Unfortunately, a stroke suffered by Corso in 2009 somewhat prevented him from performing on Saturdays. But his presence alone always delights College GameDay fans.

We are all looking forward to seeing Herbstreit and Corso together this season.