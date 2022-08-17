Look: Jalen Rose Thinks Ronnie James Should Play in CB 1 Program

The Bronnie James set is really starting to heat up.

On Monday, Jamie Shaw of On3 reported that Michigan, Oregon and USC are actively recruiting James, although he may not go to school. He could have just gone to the NBA G League before playing in the NBA.

Former Michigan basketball star Jalen Rose weighed in on the hiring process and suggested James play for his alma mater.

“First of all, Bronnie, your parents don’t need to meet the head coach,” Rose said via On3. “Because they won the championship with him in Miami. And you want to choose a school with a head coach who knows what it’s like to play and perform at this level to achieve that.”

“Secondly, you went to Los Angeles to make a name for yourself. Go back to the Midwest and show your game. And here’s another thing: you can walk in that big house in Ohio when your parents are on the West Coast. Think about it over the weekend. But to be honest, suddenly you find yourself in Ann Arbor, it’s a very strange campus.”

Michigan is coached by Juwan Howard, who has a history with his family. He coached and played with LeBron James, Bronnie’s father.

James is currently the No. 12 player in his home state (California) and the No. 7 offensive guard in the class of 2023 according to the 247sports composite ranking.

He has yet to attend schools, but that may change before the end of the year.