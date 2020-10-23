Look how much Alicia Machado’s daughter has grown

Dinorah Valentina, the daughter of the famous former beauty queen Alicia Machado, is already 12 years old and in the photos that the famous model shares on her social networks, fans can see how much she has grown. We leave you some snapshots that show that it is identical to her.

Alicia became a mother in 2008 amid much speculation, as she kept the identity of Dinorah’s father hidden. The 1996 Miss Universe always showed the great love she has for her daughter.

The identity of Dinorah’s father gave a lot to talk about, even the rumor that he was a “mobster” and that his identity was not said because he was in prison. Despite what was said, Machado always stayed on the sidelines and worried about raising her daughter in a loving environment.

Mother and daughter have shared very sweet moments before the cameras. Alicia had no problem appearing holding hands with her daughter on red carpets and the coordinated way in which they dressed attracted attention.



