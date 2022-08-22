Look: History is being made on the Paul Finebaum Show today

Alyssa Lang will make history on Monday on the Paul Finebaum show.

Lang will be the first woman to become a guest host of the show, which is televised on the SEC network. She has already hosted the radio version of the show, but has not yet appeared on television.

Finebaum is probably taking another vacation, although this is probably the last vacation he will take for a while. The 2022 college football season is scheduled to begin next week and will last until early January.

Lang currently hosts SEC Now with Peter Burns and Darya Nauka, and is also the host of ESPN Primetime radio with Field Yates on Saturdays in the South.

You can watch the show on Monday on the SEC network or listen to it on ESPN Radio.