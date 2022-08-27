Look: Here’s the first touchdown of the 2022 college football season

The first touchdown of the 2022 college football season goes to the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers.

Graduate quarterback Austin Reed connected with sophomore receiver Malachi Corley for a 17-yard touchdown, giving the Hilltoppers a 7-0 lead over Austin Peay.

Take a look at the play here:

This first touchdown of the 2022 season also marks Reed’s first Division I career score. Reed transferred to Western Kentucky after a successful career with the Division II West Florida Argos.

Western Kentucky finished the 2021 season with a 9-5 record, culminating in a Bacon Raton Bowl victory over Appalachian State.

Austin Peay answered that first touchdown with the first throw of the game in the 2022 season, bringing the score of the game to 7-3.