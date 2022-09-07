Look: Here’s how many people watched the Ohio State—Notre Dame game

It took the Buckeyes a little longer than some thought, but Ohio State managed to take down Notre Dame and win its first season in one of the most anticipated games of 2022. And A lot of people watched it.

According to ESPN, the Ohio State—Notre Dame game crushed him in the ratings. The game was watched by 10.5 million viewers, making it the most watched regular season game on the ESPN network since 2017.

But that’s not all. The game had the second-largest audience for a Saturday first-week game for ANY network in the history of observations.

The full viewership numbers are due to be revealed later today, but early results show ESPN wiped out ratings between Notre Dame-Ohio State, Florida State-LSU and Oregon-Georgia.

Ohio State’s Notre Dame certainly lived up to the hype in terms of competition. The Fighting Irish threw the Buckeyes off balance for half of the game and held the lead until the end of the third quarter.

But as soon as the Buckeyes offense started buzzing, Notre Dame didn’t have the opportunity to go punch after punch. The end result was a 21-10 victory for Ohio State, as a result of which Notre Dame dropped from 5th to 8th place in the AP polls.

Ohio State is now in control of its own destiny and will enjoy a big advantage in all its games until the end of the year.

As for Notre Dame, they need to resume taking care of business and hope that some of the higher-level teams start to stumble along the way.