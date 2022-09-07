Look: here is the USA roster for the President’s Cup

There are only a few weeks left until the 2022 Presidents Cup in golf, and the composition of the US national team is developing very, very well.

According to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, U.S. captain David Love III has added Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth, Billy Horschel, Cameron Young, Max Homa and Kevin Kisner to the team.

The six will join Scotty Scheffler, Patrick Cantlie, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns and Tony Finau in a 12-person team.

According to the report, this is the youngest U.S. team in the history of the Presidents Cup. The average age of a golfer is 29.6 years.

Schlabach noted that all six games selected by Love are among the top 26 in the official world golf ranking. Some of them appear for the first time, while others appear at the event repeatedly.

The competition for the international team this year will be worthy. Hideki Matsuyama and Sonjae Im lead the team.

But Cameron Smith, who scored the most points, and veteran Joaquin Niemann were suspended from the event due to their participation in LIV Golf.

The USA team is expected to win the President’s Cup, which will bring them their eighth consecutive victory in the charity tournament.

The 2022 Presidential Cup could also serve as a preview of some PGA Tour initiatives in the future, with the best of the best competing against each other in separate tournaments.

Who will win the Presidents Cup 2022?