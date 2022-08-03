Look: Gisele Bundchen shared Tom Brady’s birthday greetings

The football world is celebrating the birthday of perhaps the greatest football player of all time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turns 45 today. This morning, the seven-time Super Bowl champion received a message from hundreds if not thousands of people on social media.

However, there is one thing more important than any other. His wife, iconic model Gisele Bundchen, posted an Instagram message for Brady on Wednesday morning.

“Happy birthday, one of the most purposeful, disciplined and fashionable people I know! @tombrady, you are so loved, and we are always here, rooting for you and wishing you all the best in life!” she said.