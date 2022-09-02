Look: Fans are thrilled with today’s backyard brawl

The backyard brawl returned Thursday night.

It’s been 11 years since Pittsburgh and West Virginia played football with each other, and so far this game has not disappointed.

Both teams are exchanging blows, as there were numerous changes in the score a little less than nine minutes before the end of the fourth quarter.

This is one of the best confrontations in college football, and the fans definitely feel that so far it has justified the hype.

“As a Penn State fan with very little interest in who wins, I think Pitt and WVU should play Backyard Brawl every year. One of the best rivalries between colleges,” one fan tweeted.

There is a lot to brag about in this competition. The end can be viewed on ESPN.