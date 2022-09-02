Look: Fake College Football Boat Went Horribly Wrong

This is only the first week, and there has already been one strange false call.

South Carolina State had to return to Central Florida on 4 and 19 until a player picked up the ball and started running. The player walked about 10 yards behind the line of scrimmage before hitting the ball.

The punt went through the line of scrimmage, which is illegal. South Carolina State was fined for the game.

Even the announcing team was very puzzled by the ultimate goal of this performance.

Things quickly went from bad to worse for the Bulldogs. They are now 28-0 behind the Knights in the second quarter.

The way this is going, the Bulldogs player may have to score a real fake punt to get them back into it.