Look: during the Patriots-Giants preseason game, a terrible teasing penalty was awarded

The number of mock penalties has increased over the past few years as NFL officials try to control the game.

However, an excessive number of penalties have been awarded in recent seasons. Sometimes, because of the ticking calls, fans tear their hair out most of the time.

That was the case Thursday night during a preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots.

At the end of the first quarter, Giants cornerback Aaron Robinson interrupted a possible touchdown pass, and then informed the fans about it. After making a sign that he had interrupted the broadcast, officials noticed Robinson, who thought he was taunting the Patriots receiver.

Check it out.

Fans were immediately disappointed with the punishment and flocked to Twitter to express their displeasure.

“Lol, if they’re making fun of an unfinished gesture… it’s going to be a long season,” ESPN’s Mina Kames said.

What do you think about the fine?